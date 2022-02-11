MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $4,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 3rd quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 3rd quarter worth about $271,000. 75.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSM opened at $79.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.03. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.47 and a 52 week high of $96.23.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $848.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.63 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 10th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 68.81%.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 15,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total transaction of $1,275,032.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.57.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

