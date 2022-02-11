mStable USD One Day Trading Volume Hits $674,609.00 (MUSD)

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. mStable USD has a total market capitalization of $41.38 million and $674,609.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One mStable USD coin can now be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00002299 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, mStable USD has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43,643.60 or 0.99618282 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.23 or 0.00066727 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001451 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004819 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00022317 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00023346 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.88 or 0.00401462 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001102 BTC.

mStable USD Profile

MUSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

mStable USD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire mStable USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase mStable USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

