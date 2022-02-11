MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) PT Set at €189.00 by Hauck Aufhäuser La…

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) has been given a €189.00 ($217.24) target price by research analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser La… in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck Aufhäuser La…’s price target indicates a potential downside of 0.40% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €221.00 ($254.02) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €220.00 ($252.87) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €225.00 ($258.62) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €174.00 ($200.00) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays set a €240.00 ($275.86) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €210.38 ($241.81).

Shares of MTX opened at €192.60 ($221.38) on Wednesday. MTU Aero Engines has a 52 week low of €161.55 ($185.69) and a 52 week high of €224.90 ($258.51). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €182.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is €191.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.71, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $10.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 86.33.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

