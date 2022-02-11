Murata Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $17.09

Shares of Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $17.09 and last traded at $17.17, with a volume of 2077331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.66.
The company has a market cap of $46.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.98.
Murata Manufacturing Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MRAAY)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Murata Manufacturing (MRAAY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
- 3 Brawny International Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Murata Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murata Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.