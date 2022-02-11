Murphy USA Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.29 (NYSE:MUSA)

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the specialty retailer on Thursday, March 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

Murphy USA has a dividend payout ratio of 10.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Murphy USA to earn $10.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.8%.

Murphy USA stock traded up $3.86 on Friday, reaching $179.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $191.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.26. Murphy USA has a twelve month low of $121.00 and a twelve month high of $202.20.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 50.07% and a net margin of 2.29%. The business’s revenue was up 66.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Murphy USA will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Murphy USA stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 137.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 312,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,904 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.21% of Murphy USA worth $41,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 91.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MUSA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Murphy USA from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

Murphy USA, Inc engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

