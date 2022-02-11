Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $16.40

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.40 and last traded at $16.52, with a volume of 2680 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.72.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Myers Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.
The firm has a market cap of $597.22 million, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.28.
About Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE)
Myers Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles.
