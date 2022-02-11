Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $16.40

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.40 and last traded at $16.52, with a volume of 2680 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.72.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Myers Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

The firm has a market cap of $597.22 million, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Myers Industries in the second quarter worth about $78,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 31.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 105,760.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 10,576 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Myers Industries in the third quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Myers Industries in the third quarter worth about $284,000. 89.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE)

Myers Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles.

