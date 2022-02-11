MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $14.27

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.27 and last traded at $14.36, with a volume of 1141 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.21.

Several research firms have recently commented on MYTE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group began coverage on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Societe Generale raised MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.89.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative net margin of 7.76% and a negative return on equity of 1.95%. The firm had revenue of $186.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.43 million. Research analysts anticipate that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,521,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,715,000 after purchasing an additional 504,581 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,685,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,739,000 after purchasing an additional 10,775 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,155,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,089,000 after purchasing an additional 164,700 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 875,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,546,000 after purchasing an additional 307,321 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG boosted its position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 841,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,858,000 after purchasing an additional 103,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

