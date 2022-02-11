Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Shares Sold by PEAK6 Investments LLC

PEAK6 Investments LLC cut its position in shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,765 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,416 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC’s holdings in Nabors Industries were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 49.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,569,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,398,000 after acquiring an additional 518,376 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 7.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,187,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $114,525,000 after acquiring an additional 86,696 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 532,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,818,000 after acquiring an additional 6,124 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 10.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 313,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,825,000 after acquiring an additional 28,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 61.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 180,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,656,000 after acquiring an additional 69,134 shares during the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nabors Industries stock opened at $122.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 3.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.90. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a 52 week low of $65.58 and a 52 week high of $133.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($14.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($10.99) by ($3.61). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 29.33% and a negative return on equity of 51.87%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($23.82) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -60.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on Nabors Industries from $87.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

