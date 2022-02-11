National Bank Financial Lowers Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) to Sector Perform Market Weight

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) was downgraded by research analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report released on Wednesday. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sun Life Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.44 EPS.

SLF has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. CIBC upped their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cormark upped their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. upped their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research lowered Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$72.62.

Shares of Sun Life Financial stock opened at C$69.72 on Wednesday. Sun Life Financial has a 52 week low of C$61.04 and a 52 week high of C$74.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$70.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$68.47. The firm has a market cap of C$40.86 billion and a PE ratio of 11.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1,053.41, a current ratio of 1,108.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.01.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

