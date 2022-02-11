National Bank Financial Weighs in on Northland Power Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:NPI)

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Northland Power in a report released on Tuesday, February 8th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now forecasts that the solar energy provider will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.83.
Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The solar energy provider reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.15). The company had revenue of C$432.08 million for the quarter.
NPI stock opened at C$36.11 on Thursday. Northland Power has a 1 year low of C$34.95 and a 1 year high of C$50.19. The company has a market cap of C$8.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 94.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$36.68 and a 200 day moving average of C$39.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.39, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.48.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 17th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Northland Power’s payout ratio is presently 313.32%.
About Northland Power
Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.
Read More
- 3 Dependable Dogs of the Dow to Buy Now
- iRobot Is Starting To Look Good Again
- Insiders Shed Canada Goose In Fiscal Q3
- High-Yield, Deep-Value Kellogg Company Looks Tastier Than Ever
- These Stocks Will Defy Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.