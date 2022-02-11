National Bank Financial Weighs in on Northland Power Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:NPI)

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Northland Power in a report released on Tuesday, February 8th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now forecasts that the solar energy provider will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.83.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The solar energy provider reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.15). The company had revenue of C$432.08 million for the quarter.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NPI. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$47.75 to C$42.25 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$55.00 price objective on shares of Northland Power in a report on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$43.00 price objective on shares of Northland Power in a report on Thursday. Finally, ATB Capital cut their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Northland Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$47.02.

NPI stock opened at C$36.11 on Thursday. Northland Power has a 1 year low of C$34.95 and a 1 year high of C$50.19. The company has a market cap of C$8.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 94.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$36.68 and a 200 day moving average of C$39.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.39, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 17th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Northland Power’s payout ratio is presently 313.32%.

About Northland Power

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

