National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $77.88

Shares of National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.88 and traded as high as $82.38. National Bank of Canada shares last traded at $81.29, with a volume of 3,317 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Veritas Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Desjardins cut shares of National Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$108.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. dropped their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$109.50 to C$105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$114.00 to C$112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$112.00 to C$108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.70.

The stock has a market capitalization of $27.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.88 and its 200 day moving average is $78.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 28.56%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 24th were issued a $0.6824 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 38.20%.

About National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF)

National Bank of Canada engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, US Specialty Finance and International (USSF&I), and Other. The Personal and Commercial segment involves in banking, financing, and investing services offered to individuals and businesses as well as insurance operations.

