National Bankshares Cuts mdf commerce (TSE:MDF) Price Target to C$5.00

mdf commerce (TSE:MDF) had its price target reduced by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.86% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MDF. Laurentian Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a C$11.00 price target on shares of mdf commerce in a report on Monday. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a C$15.00 price target on shares of mdf commerce in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Desjardins downgraded mdf commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, mdf commerce presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$11.70.

Shares of MDF stock traded up C$0.12 on Friday, hitting C$4.51. The stock had a trading volume of 75,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,611. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.94 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.80. mdf commerce has a 1 year low of C$4.19 and a 1 year high of C$16.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$198.31 million and a P/E ratio of -7.37.

mdf commerce (TSE:MDF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.15). The business had revenue of C$25.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$27.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that mdf commerce will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include e-commerce, strategic sourcing, supply chain collaboration, and emarketplaces.

