Natixis Acquires New Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 51,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,226,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 166.9% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 5,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 162.0% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 37,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after buying an additional 23,118 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 55,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after buying an additional 4,002 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 50.5% during the third quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 2,501 shares during the period. Finally, Weik Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 25,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $59.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.86 and a 200 day moving average of $62.69. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1 year low of $59.94 and a 1 year high of $64.15.

