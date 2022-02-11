Natixis Makes New Investment in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Natixis bought a new position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 32,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,991,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total value of $619,879.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.05, for a total transaction of $340,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,819 shares of company stock valued at $3,579,363. 10.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RJF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.00.

NYSE RJF opened at $113.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $73.80 and a 12 month high of $117.37.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.36. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 20.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.77%.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

