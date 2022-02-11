Natixis Purchases 2,885 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Natixis grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 138.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $2,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,930,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,874,245,000 after purchasing an additional 55,039 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,753,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $654,721,000 after purchasing an additional 124,552 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,729,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $647,011,000 after purchasing an additional 43,923 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 358.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,151,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $430,105,000 after purchasing an additional 900,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 829,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $401,204,000 after acquiring an additional 23,443 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MPWR. Truist Financial raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $440.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $575.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $535.78.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 6,336 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.28, for a total transaction of $2,529,838.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 427 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total value of $247,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,551 shares of company stock valued at $23,452,796. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $407.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $456.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $484.58. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $301.51 and a fifty-two week high of $580.00.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $336.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.77 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 19.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 53.93%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

