Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,546 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NGVC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 30.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,319 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 222.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,602 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 40.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,683 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 4,479 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 12.7% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 108.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 23,119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 12,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th.

In other news, CFO Todd Dissinger sold 13,370 shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $219,669.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 59.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:NGVC opened at $17.36 on Friday. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.88 and a 12 month high of $18.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.10 million, a P/E ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.26.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $272.65 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.96%.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc engages in the retail of natural and organic groceries and dietary supplements. Its products include natural & organic food, dietary supplements, natural body care, household, and pet care products. The company was founded by Margaret Isely and Henry Philip Isely in 1955 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

