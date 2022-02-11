NCR (NYSE:NCR) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of NCR (NYSE:NCR) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NCR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of NCR from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Stephens started coverage on shares of NCR in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of NCR in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NCR from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NCR currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.29.

Shares of NCR stock opened at $42.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.16. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.92 and a beta of 1.72. NCR has a 1 year low of $33.12 and a 1 year high of $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.02.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. NCR had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that NCR will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of NCR by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 377,019 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,156,000 after acquiring an additional 9,587 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NCR by 887.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,887,517 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $116,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594,979 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NCR during the 4th quarter valued at $614,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NCR during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of NCR by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,126 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

