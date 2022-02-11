NCR (NYSE:NCR) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of NCR (NYSE:NCR) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
NCR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of NCR from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Stephens started coverage on shares of NCR in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of NCR in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NCR from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NCR currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.29.
Shares of NCR stock opened at $42.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.16. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.92 and a beta of 1.72. NCR has a 1 year low of $33.12 and a 1 year high of $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.02.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of NCR by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 377,019 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,156,000 after acquiring an additional 9,587 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NCR by 887.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,887,517 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $116,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594,979 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NCR during the 4th quarter valued at $614,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NCR during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of NCR by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,126 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.17% of the company’s stock.
About NCR
NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.
