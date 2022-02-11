nDivision Inc. (OTCMKTS:NDVN) Short Interest Update

nDivision Inc. (OTCMKTS:NDVN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 81.6% from the January 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NDVN stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,892. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.30. nDivision has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $1.50.

nDivision Company Profile

nDivision Inc provides autonomic managed services and end user help desk services to small businesses and enterprises. The company offers virtual engineer as a service, single pane-of-glass IT operation, integrated configuration management database, and pre-built automation services. It provides remote support for customer IT operations in 45 countries and across 6 continents.

