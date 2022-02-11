Neblio Tops One Day Volume of $298,975.00 (NEBL)

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. One Neblio coin can currently be purchased for about $0.66 or 0.00001550 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Neblio has a market capitalization of $12.27 million and approximately $298,975.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Neblio has traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00023308 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00015682 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001299 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004212 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001323 BTC.

Neblio Profile

NEBL is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 18,957,805 coins and its circulating supply is 18,670,407 coins. Neblio’s official website is nebl.io . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

Neblio Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

