Neometals Ltd (OTCMKTS:RRSSF) Short Interest Up 928.0% in January

Neometals Ltd (OTCMKTS:RRSSF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, an increase of 928.0% from the January 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RRSSF traded down 0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting 1.02. 3,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,572. Neometals has a 1-year low of 0.25 and a 1-year high of 1.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is 0.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is 0.76.

About Neometals

Neometals Ltd. engages in mineral exploration. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Titanium/Vanadium, and Others segments. Its projects include Mount Edwards, ELi Process, and Barrambie Vanadium and Titanium. The company was founded by Christopher John Reed on December 20, 2001 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

