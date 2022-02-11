Neometals Ltd (OTCMKTS:RRSSF) Short Interest Up 928.0% in January

Neometals Ltd (OTCMKTS:RRSSF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, an increase of 928.0% from the January 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:RRSSF traded down 0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting 1.02. 3,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,572. Neometals has a 1-year low of 0.25 and a 1-year high of 1.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is 0.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is 0.76.
About Neometals
