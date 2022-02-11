Nervos Network (CKB) Price Hits $0.0148 on Major Exchanges

Nervos Network (CURRENCY:CKB) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. Nervos Network has a total market capitalization of $441.40 million and $14.64 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0148 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,529.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,928.15 or 0.06885061 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $126.79 or 0.00298123 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $322.22 or 0.00757640 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00014523 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.00 or 0.00079937 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00009818 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $168.51 or 0.00396214 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.30 or 0.00224087 BTC.

Nervos Network Profile

Nervos Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 35,552,649,213 coins and its circulating supply is 29,734,998,328 coins. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org . The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

