NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Monday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on NTCT. TheStreet upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of NetScout Systems from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetScout Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

NTCT stock opened at $31.08 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.78 and its 200-day moving average is $29.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.68. NetScout Systems has a twelve month low of $24.82 and a twelve month high of $34.87.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $262.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.35 million. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NetScout Systems will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NetScout Systems news, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $232,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 119,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 8,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 610.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

