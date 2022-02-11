Neuberger Berman Group LLC Purchases 444,277 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 111.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 842,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 444,277 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $39,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CG. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 61.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,028,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,989,000 after purchasing an additional 6,093,214 shares during the last quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the third quarter worth about $47,280,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 307.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,267,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,909,000 after acquiring an additional 956,140 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,272,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,119,000 after acquiring an additional 797,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,571,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,291,000 after acquiring an additional 686,650 shares during the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 6,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total transaction of $356,345.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 124,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $6,524,771.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,204,973 shares of company stock worth $122,060,334 in the last 90 days. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.19.

CG stock opened at $49.34 on Friday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.43 and a fifty-two week high of $60.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.41.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 48.65% and a net margin of 33.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 200.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.