Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 4,750 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 2.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 203,603 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,750 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $41,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 12.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,401,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,935,205,000 after buying an additional 1,056,669 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in Etsy by 226.7% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,189,391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $455,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,258 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Etsy by 1,113.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,002,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $416,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,111 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Etsy by 53.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,430,504 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $297,488,000 after purchasing an additional 498,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Etsy by 2.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,219,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $251,009,000 after purchasing an additional 31,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 38,000 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total value of $11,218,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.19, for a total value of $241,700.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,160 shares of company stock valued at $33,389,461 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $143.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.32, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.37 and a 1-year high of $307.75.

ETSY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Etsy from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded Etsy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Etsy from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Etsy from $274.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.52.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

