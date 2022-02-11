Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 38,239 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 996,761 shares.The stock last traded at $83.28 and had previously closed at $79.60.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $163.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $123.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.88.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.74.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.57). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 35.89% and a net margin of 41.59%. The firm had revenue of $312.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,645 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total value of $135,860.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 15,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.43, for a total transaction of $1,116,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,803 shares of company stock worth $4,855,951 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 460.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. 94.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.