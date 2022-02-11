New BitShares (NBS) Trading Down 4.7% Over Last 7 Days

New BitShares (CURRENCY:NBS) traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. In the last seven days, New BitShares has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. One New BitShares coin can now be purchased for about $0.0120 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. New BitShares has a total market cap of $31.28 million and approximately $2.56 million worth of New BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002358 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00044844 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,923.97 or 0.06888272 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,379.00 or 0.99836304 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00047030 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00049755 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00006197 BTC.

New BitShares Profile

New BitShares’ launch date was September 8th, 2020. New BitShares’ total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,607,670,560 coins. The official website for New BitShares is nbs.plus

According to CryptoCompare, “NBS new bitshares (new bitshares) is a blockchain-based on the infrastructure of BTS bitshares. As the long-term governance ailments of the BTS community have seriously hindered the development of the platform, the China BitShares Association conducted a fork in the review of the situation and hoped that through the new development plan of the new chain and the new team, the new bitshares can realize the mission of bitshares. “

Buying and Selling New BitShares

