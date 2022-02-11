New Generation Consumer Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGCG) Short Interest Update

New Generation Consumer Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGCG) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,700 shares, an increase of 815.4% from the January 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,306,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS NGCG traded up 0.00 on Friday, reaching 0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 26,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,599,462. New Generation Consumer Group has a 12-month low of 0.00 and a 12-month high of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of 0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 0.01.

About New Generation Consumer Group

New Generation Consumer Group, Inc is a metal and mining company, which engages in the provision of rare metals. It offers lithium, gold, and silver. The company was founded in February, 1989 and is headquartered in Oviedo, FL.

