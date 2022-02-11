New Generation Consumer Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGCG) Short Interest Update

New Generation Consumer Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGCG) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,700 shares, an increase of 815.4% from the January 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,306,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS NGCG traded up 0.00 on Friday, reaching 0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 26,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,599,462. New Generation Consumer Group has a 12-month low of 0.00 and a 12-month high of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of 0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 0.01.
About New Generation Consumer Group
