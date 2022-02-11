New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) PT Lowered to $138.00 at Morgan Stanley

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $138.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 80.25% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on NEWR. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on New Relic from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded New Relic from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on New Relic from $131.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on New Relic from $80.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.78.

Shares of NEWR opened at $76.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.43 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59. New Relic has a 1 year low of $51.52 and a 1 year high of $129.70.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). New Relic had a negative return on equity of 59.45% and a negative net margin of 34.60%. The firm had revenue of $203.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.75) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that New Relic will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other New Relic news, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 2,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total value of $300,045.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.49, for a total value of $3,194,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,458 shares of company stock valued at $7,871,212. 22.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Relic by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,220,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $349,641,000 after acquiring an additional 84,485 shares during the last quarter. Engaged Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of New Relic by 36.0% in the third quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 1,599,746 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $114,814,000 after acquiring an additional 423,054 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of New Relic by 1.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,441,405 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,530,000 after acquiring an additional 16,544 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of New Relic by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,434,621 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $157,751,000 after acquiring an additional 121,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of New Relic by 1.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 733,673 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,654,000 after acquiring an additional 10,352 shares during the last quarter. 85.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

