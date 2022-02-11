Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Issues Earnings Results

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Newell Brands had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:NWL traded up $2.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.80. The stock had a trading volume of 333,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,007,989. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.53. Newell Brands has a 52 week low of $20.36 and a 52 week high of $30.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.25%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NWL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newell Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.88.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

