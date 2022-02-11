Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Issues Earnings Results

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Newell Brands had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
NASDAQ:NWL traded up $2.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.80. The stock had a trading volume of 333,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,007,989. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.53. Newell Brands has a 52 week low of $20.36 and a 52 week high of $30.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.25%.
About Newell Brands
Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Newell Brands (NWL)
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
- 3 Brawny International Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- 3 Dependable Dogs of the Dow to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.