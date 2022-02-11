Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.85-1.93 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.93-10.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.49 billion.Newell Brands also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.850-$1.930 EPS.
NASDAQ:NWL opened at $21.96 on Friday. Newell Brands has a 12-month low of $20.36 and a 12-month high of $30.10. The firm has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 65.25%.
Newell Brands Company Profile
Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.
