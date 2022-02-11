NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) Receives C$25.25 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$25.25.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$30.00 to C$25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Laurentian upgraded shares of NFI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Laurentian Bank of Canada upgraded shares of NFI Group to a “buy” rating and set a C$10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$26.00 price target on shares of NFI Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

In other news, Director Adam L. Gray bought 234,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$21.51 per share, with a total value of C$5,035,491.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,734,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$101,835,846.99. Over the last three months, insiders bought 1,681,905 shares of company stock worth $34,513,296.

TSE:NFI traded up C$0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$19.71. The stock had a trading volume of 105,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,503. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 389.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$19.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$24.06. NFI Group has a 52 week low of C$17.40 and a 52 week high of C$31.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. NFI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,345.94%.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

