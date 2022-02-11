Nilfisk Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:NLFKF) Short Interest Up 2,100.0% in January

Nilfisk Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:NLFKF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 2,100.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.3 days.

NLFKF stock remained flat at $$33.00 during midday trading on Friday. Nilfisk Holding A/S has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.00.

Get Nilfisk Holding A/S alerts:

Nilfisk Holding A/S Company Profile

Nilfisk Holding A/S manufactures and sells cleaning solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: EMEA, Americas, APAC, Consumer, and Private Label and Other. It offers commercial and industrial vacuum cleaners; floor cleaning products, including single-disc, burnishers, carpet extractors, scrubber dryers, steam cleaners, sweepers, and combination machines; mobile, stationary, and petrol/diesel driven pressure washers; and industry, vehicle, floor care, surface, and textile detergents, as well as care and maintenance products, and disinfectants.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nilfisk Holding A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nilfisk Holding A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.