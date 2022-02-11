Nilfisk Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:NLFKF) Short Interest Up 2,100.0% in January

Nilfisk Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:NLFKF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 2,100.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.3 days.
NLFKF stock remained flat at $$33.00 during midday trading on Friday. Nilfisk Holding A/S has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.00.
Nilfisk Holding A/S Company Profile
