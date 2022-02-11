NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Receives $30.81 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.81.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on NMI from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut NMI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded NMI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $27.50 to $26.50 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in NMI in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NMI in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NMI in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of NMI by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of NMI by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NMIH traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.97. The company had a trading volume of 630,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,846. NMI has a 1-year low of $19.43 and a 1-year high of $26.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

