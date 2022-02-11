NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Short Interest Up 670.0% in January

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, an increase of 670.0% from the January 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NNGRY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC cut shares of NN Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of NN Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of NN Group from €42.00 ($48.28) to €45.00 ($51.72) in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup cut shares of NN Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NN Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.58.

OTCMKTS:NNGRY traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.53. 16,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,340. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.64. NN Group has a 1-year low of $21.49 and a 1-year high of $30.17.

NN Group NV engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-Life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, and Others. The Netherlands Life segment offers a range of group life and individual life insurance products.

