NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) vs. P&F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN) Critical Review

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) and P&F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.7% of NN shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.1% of P&F Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of NN shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 48.7% of P&F Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings for NN and P&F Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NN 0 1 1 0 2.50 P&F Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

NN presently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 153.97%. Given NN’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NN is more favorable than P&F Industries.

Profitability

This table compares NN and P&F Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NN 27.50% 4.04% 1.56% P&F Industries 0.81% 1.00% 0.78%

Volatility and Risk

NN has a beta of 3.1, meaning that its share price is 210% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, P&F Industries has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NN and P&F Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NN $427.53 million 0.32 -$100.59 million $2.65 1.19 P&F Industries $49.14 million 0.40 -$4.95 million $0.13 48.08

P&F Industries has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NN. NN is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than P&F Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

NN beats P&F Industries on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NN

NN, Inc. engages in the design and manufacture high-precision components and assemblies primarily for the electrical, automotive, general industrial, aerospace and defense, and medical markets. It operates through the Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures system critical components for fuel systems, engines and transmissions, power steering systems, and electromechanical motors. The Power Solutions segment designs and produces a broad range of high-precision metal and plastic components, assemblies, and finished devices used in applications ranging from power control to flight control, and for military devices. The company was founded by Richard D. Ennen in October 1980 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

About P&F Industries

P&F Industries, Inc. engages in the manufacture and import of air-powered tools. Its products include sanders, grinders, drills, saws, and impact wrenches. The company was founded on April 19, 1963 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

