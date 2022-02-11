Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.14.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Nomad Foods from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho initiated coverage on Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Nomad Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

NYSE:NOMD traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.07. The stock had a trading volume of 13,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,534. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.20. Nomad Foods has a 12-month low of $23.18 and a 12-month high of $31.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.67.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOMD. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Nomad Foods during the second quarter valued at $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Nomad Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in Nomad Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Nomad Foods during the third quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nomad Foods by 32.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

