Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Receives $281.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $281.75.

NDSN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Nordson from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

NDSN stock traded down $13.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $217.71. 1,432,713 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,966. Nordson has a 52 week low of $182.52 and a 52 week high of $272.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.49.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.22). Nordson had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 19.24%. The business had revenue of $599.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Nordson will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 26.36%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in Nordson by 136.4% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Nordson in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Nordson in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Nordson by 1,412.5% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 2,740.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

