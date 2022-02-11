North Mountain Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:NMMCU) Shares Sold by Glazer Capital LLC

Glazer Capital LLC lessened its holdings in North Mountain Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:NMMCU) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,175 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in North Mountain Merger were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of North Mountain Merger by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 140,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 7,847 shares during the period.

NMMCU stock opened at $10.08 on Friday. North Mountain Merger Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $12.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.16.

North Mountain Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on businesses in the financial technology segment.

