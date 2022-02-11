Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.33. Northern Dynasty Minerals shares last traded at $0.33, with a volume of 2,172,816 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on NAK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Northern Dynasty Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Northern Dynasty Minerals from $1.20 to $1.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $168.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 0.65.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 428,450 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 209,926 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Northern Dynasty Minerals in the third quarter valued at $64,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 136.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 107,457 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 62,060 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 237.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,161,672 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 817,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 312.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,365 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 117,691 shares during the last quarter. 13.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project comprising 2,402 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

