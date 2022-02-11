Northland Power’s (NPI) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Northland Power (TSE:NPI)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a C$55.00 target price on the solar energy provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 52.31% from the stock’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Northland Power’s FY2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

NPI has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Northland Power to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$44.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$47.75 to C$42.25 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Tudor Pickering dropped their price target on shares of Northland Power to C$43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Tudor Pickering & Holt dropped their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$48.00 to C$43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$52.00 price target on shares of Northland Power in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$47.02.

NPI opened at C$36.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$8.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.28. Northland Power has a fifty-two week low of C$34.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$50.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$36.68 and its 200 day moving average price is C$39.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.39.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The solar energy provider reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.15). The company had revenue of C$432.08 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Northland Power will post 1.4800001 earnings per share for the current year.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

