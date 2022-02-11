NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) – Seaport Res Ptn reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NOV in a note issued to investors on Sunday, February 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.02. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for NOV’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on NOV. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded NOV from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Griffin Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NOV in a report on Sunday, October 31st. COKER & PALMER cut NOV from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut NOV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.55.

NYSE:NOV opened at $16.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.88 and its 200-day moving average is $14.00. NOV has a 1-year low of $11.46 and a 1-year high of $18.02.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05). NOV had a negative return on equity of 6.25% and a negative net margin of 10.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in NOV by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,066,800 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $14,455,000 after buying an additional 31,336 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in NOV by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 654,154 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $8,865,000 after buying an additional 27,276 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in NOV by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 605,403 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $8,203,000 after buying an additional 16,368 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in NOV by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 75,470 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 12,918 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in NOV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,848,000. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13.79%.

NOV Company Profile

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

