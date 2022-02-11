NOV (NYSE:NOV) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of NOV (NYSE:NOV) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $17.00 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Griffin Securities reiterated a hold rating on shares of NOV in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NOV from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.55.

NYSE NOV opened at $16.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.00. NOV has a 1 year low of $11.46 and a 1 year high of $18.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 2.23.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05). NOV had a negative net margin of 10.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that NOV will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. NOV’s payout ratio is presently -13.79%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOV. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in NOV by 111.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,021 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after buying an additional 66,949 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in NOV in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in NOV by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 143,285 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 53,677 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in NOV by 6.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,939,915 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $90,990,000 after purchasing an additional 385,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in NOV by 19.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 114,384 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 18,477 shares during the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

