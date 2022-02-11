NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Stock Rating Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $17.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NuStar Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of NuStar Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NuStar Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.00.

NuStar Energy stock opened at $16.29 on Monday. NuStar Energy has a 52-week low of $13.53 and a 52-week high of $20.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.87.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.10). NuStar Energy had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 53.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that NuStar Energy will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.82%. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -116.79%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 303.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 12.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,512 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in NuStar Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in NuStar Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in NuStar Energy by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,135 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 3,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.15% of the company’s stock.

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

