Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 191,500 shares, an increase of 581.5% from the January 15th total of 28,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 602,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NUV. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 312.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,769 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUV traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.79. The company had a trading volume of 850,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,107. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a 52-week low of $9.79 and a 52-week high of $11.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.95.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is current income exempt from federal income taxes and its secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value through selection of tax-exempt bonds and municipal market sectors. The company was founded on April 8, 1987 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

