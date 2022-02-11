nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.10-2.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.19. The company issued revenue guidance of +6-10% yr/yr to ~$2.61-2.71 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.61 billion.nVent Electric also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.100-$2.200 EPS.

Shares of NVT stock traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.78. The company had a trading volume of 764,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,702. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.56. nVent Electric has a twelve month low of $22.84 and a twelve month high of $39.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.67.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $669.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that nVent Electric will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVT shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on nVent Electric from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on nVent Electric from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded nVent Electric from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Vertical Research upgraded nVent Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded nVent Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.83.

In related news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 132,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total value of $5,000,028.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 58,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total value of $2,190,970.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 195,467 shares of company stock valued at $7,371,259. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $537,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 222.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 16,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 124.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 351,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,976,000 after purchasing an additional 194,925 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

