nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.100-$2.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.61 billion-$2.71 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.62 billion.nVent Electric also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.10-2.20 EPS.

Shares of NVT stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.78. The company had a trading volume of 764,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,702. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.55. nVent Electric has a 52 week low of $22.84 and a 52 week high of $39.53.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $669.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.40 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 12.99%. nVent Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that nVent Electric will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.67%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.83.

In related news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 58,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total value of $2,190,970.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 132,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total value of $5,000,028.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 195,467 shares of company stock valued at $7,371,259. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVT. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in nVent Electric by 124.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 351,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,976,000 after buying an additional 194,925 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in nVent Electric during the third quarter valued at $537,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in nVent Electric by 222.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 16,160 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

