NVR, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $101.00 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:NVR)

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of NVR in a report released on Monday, February 7th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $101.00 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $5,700.00 target price on the stock.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The construction company reported $89.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $99.77 by ($10.68). The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. NVR had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $76.93 earnings per share.

NVR has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group raised NVR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4,825.00 to $5,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on NVR from $6,300.00 to $5,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5,437.40.

NYSE:NVR opened at $5,166.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5,574.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5,252.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. NVR has a twelve month low of $4,330.00 and a twelve month high of $5,982.44.

NVR announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 3rd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 1,300 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,242.15, for a total value of $6,814,795.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in NVR by 4,650.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in NVR by 133.3% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in NVR in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 39,900.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 39,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

