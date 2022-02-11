OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Given “Hold” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reissued their hold rating on shares of OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$2.50 target price on the stock.

OGC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC restated a hold rating and set a C$3.00 price objective on shares of OceanaGold in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$2.88.

OGC stock opened at C$1.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.24. The company has a market cap of C$1.36 billion and a PE ratio of 11.91. OceanaGold has a 12-month low of C$1.75 and a 12-month high of C$2.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.47.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

