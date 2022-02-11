OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) PT Lowered to C$3.00

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

OGC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares lowered their price target on OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. CIBC reaffirmed a hold rating and set a C$3.00 price target on shares of OceanaGold in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a hold rating and set a C$2.50 target price on shares of OceanaGold in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OceanaGold presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$2.88.

OGC opened at C$1.93 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.47, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.80. OceanaGold has a one year low of C$1.75 and a one year high of C$2.85.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

