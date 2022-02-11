Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Trading Up 10.5%

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) shares were up 10.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.94 and last traded at $3.88. Approximately 213,680 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 11,127,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.51.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OCGN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Ocugen in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Ocugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Roth Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.17.

The company has a current ratio of 18.21, a quick ratio of 18.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.73.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ramesh Kumar sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total value of $30,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 115,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total value of $600,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 237,500 shares of company stock worth $1,555,425 in the last 90 days. 3.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 53,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 76,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 3,139 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Ocugen during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ocugen during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 27.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

